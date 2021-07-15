boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of boohoo group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of BHOOY stock opened at $86.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 0.83. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $102.85.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

