Bowman Angela R. Hicks Sells 10,000 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $125,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Angi by 8.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,453,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,897,000 after acquiring an additional 850,347 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Angi by 111.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,285 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Angi by 31.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,439,000 after acquiring an additional 798,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Angi by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,770,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after acquiring an additional 155,998 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Angi by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 558,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANGI. TheStreet raised shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

