Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

BHR opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 48.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi acquired 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Welter acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,944 shares of company stock worth $211,920. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

