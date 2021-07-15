Bravo Multinational (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO)’s stock price fell 11.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 26,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15.

Bravo Multinational Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRVO)

Bravo Multinational Incorporated engages in buying, leasing, and selling gaming equipment. The company was formerly known as Goldland Holdings Co and changed its name to Bravo Multinational Incorporated in April 2016. Bravo Multinational Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

