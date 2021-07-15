Brian R. Niccol Sells 7,798 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE CMG traded down $6.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,613.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,917. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,424.14. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,094.93 and a 12 month high of $1,626.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $355,121,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $99,888,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,666.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

