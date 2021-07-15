Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $35,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 59.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534,823 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,715,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 628,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 260,464 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Brinker International by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 485,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,488,000 after purchasing an additional 253,784 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,920,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harriet Edelman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $316,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,303 shares of company stock worth $9,903,460. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

EAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

