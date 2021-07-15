Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) Short Interest Up 435.7% in June

Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 435.7% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Shares of BBLKF remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. Britannia Bulk has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

Get Britannia Bulk alerts:

Britannia Bulk Company Profile

Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services. It primarily transports coal, fertilizers, scrap metals, iron-ore, grain, and other bulk cargoes from the Baltic region to Northern and Western Europe. The company's logistics services include port modification, fendering, lightening, dredging of berths, maximizing vessel throughput in ports, provision of floating cranes, and self-discharging equipment.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Britannia Bulk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britannia Bulk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.