Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) Short Interest Up 435.7% in June

Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 435.7% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Shares of BBLKF remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. Britannia Bulk has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.
Britannia Bulk Company Profile
Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Britannia Bulk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britannia Bulk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.