Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $495.84.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total value of $242,581.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $956,507 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,773,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $481.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $304.18 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $463.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

