Brokerages Anticipate Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to post $33.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.53 billion and the lowest is $32.93 billion. Anthem posted sales of $29.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $135.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.91 billion to $135.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $147.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $145.82 billion to $149.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.95.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $396.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,048. Anthem has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

