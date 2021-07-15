Brokerages Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. Duluth reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $133.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research note on Sunday, March 21st.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 36.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the first quarter valued at $571,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 10.4% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 27.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLTH traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,157. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.82. Duluth has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

