Brokerages Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Brokerages expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year sales of $4.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

IR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.13. 2,133,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,776. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of -229.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.43. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $52.12.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

