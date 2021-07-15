Brokerages Expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will post $13.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $13.69 billion. Accenture posted sales of $10.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $50.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.43 billion to $50.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $55.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.84 billion to $57.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $314.66. 28,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,673. Accenture has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $316.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.18. The company has a market capitalization of $199.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at $50,521,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.