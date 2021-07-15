Brokerages Expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. CareDx reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDNA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total value of $513,505.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,715,201.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,901.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,885 shares of company stock valued at $15,534,793 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CareDx by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth about $2,267,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000.

CDNA opened at $79.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.10. CareDx has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -272.44 and a beta of 0.66.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

