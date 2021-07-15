Brokerages Expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $550.10 Million

Analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report $550.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $571.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $538.70 million. Itron reported sales of $509.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Itron.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.78.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,602.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $624,330 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Itron by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $670,234,000 after buying an additional 1,393,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Itron by 64.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $246,682,000 after buying an additional 1,092,316 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Itron during the first quarter worth about $40,760,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $39,013,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Itron by 64.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,615,000 after buying an additional 351,091 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Itron stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $95.84. 207,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,338. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. Itron has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.47, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itron (ITRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.