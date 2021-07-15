Brokerages Expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.49. Leidos reported earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.03 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. Leidos has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 103,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

