Brokerages Expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). PlayAGS reported earnings per share of ($1.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $55.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley started coverage on PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in PlayAGS by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PlayAGS by 27.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in PlayAGS by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PlayAGS by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in PlayAGS by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PlayAGS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,826. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $298.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. PlayAGS has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.32.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

