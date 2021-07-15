Brokerages Expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.44 Million

Equities analysts expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to post $23.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.00 million. Quanterix posted sales of $13.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year sales of $100.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.30 million to $108.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $126.53 million, with estimates ranging from $120.50 million to $138.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million.

Several research analysts have commented on QTRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $53.31 on Monday. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -56.12 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $85,017.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $506,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,703 shares of company stock worth $2,948,027. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Quanterix by 68.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

