Brokerages Expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Kroger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.58. The Kroger reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, September 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 207,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 15,052 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $1,145,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kroger stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.60. 159,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,612,944. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.98. The Kroger has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

