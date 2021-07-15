Brokerages Set American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Target Price at $95.00

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $691,828.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,704.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.21. 10,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.