Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target at $44.20

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOS. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 4.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 8.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 86.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOS opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 67.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.68. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

