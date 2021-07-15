Brokerages Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) PT at C$29.50

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

ERO stock opened at C$25.06 on Monday. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$15.98 and a twelve month high of C$29.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.69.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$155.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.