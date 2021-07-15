Brokerages Set Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) PT at $16.75

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

GMRE stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $920.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,293,000 after purchasing an additional 53,164 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

