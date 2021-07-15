Brokerages Set Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target at $25.84

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 2,235.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,650 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after purchasing an additional 894,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,382,000 after purchasing an additional 868,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR stock traded down $1.93 on Wednesday, hitting $33.61. 1,957,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 4.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.36. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

