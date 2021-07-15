Brokerages Set Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Price Target at $13.17

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MESO. Maxim Group raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Mesoblast by 1.2% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 250,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at $1,794,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 1.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 3,152.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 31,194 shares in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MESO traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $7.38. 1,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,817. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $957.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 3.39.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

