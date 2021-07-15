Brokerages Set Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) PT at $55.50

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on OZON. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Ozon during the first quarter worth approximately $6,379,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Ozon by 7.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Ozon by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 785,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Think Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,821,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OZON opened at $54.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.01. Ozon has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

