Brokerages Set Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Target Price at $59.75

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRLD shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $772,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,527. 77.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $845,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $25.78 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $95.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.31.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

