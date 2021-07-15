Brokerages Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target at $50.67

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $18.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $951.42 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.45. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $43.26.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,005,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,102 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,479,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 295.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,523,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,399,000 after buying an additional 1,137,702 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,871,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,608,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $13,136,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.
Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.