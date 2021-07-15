Brokerages Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target at $50.67

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $18.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $951.42 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.45. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,005,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,102 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,479,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 295.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,523,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,399,000 after buying an additional 1,137,702 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,871,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,608,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $13,136,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

