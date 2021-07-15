Brokerages Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Price Target at $56.00

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $1,009,002.32. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,395. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Ventas by 4.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 114.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth $212,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

VTR traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,663,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,747. Ventas has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of -238.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

