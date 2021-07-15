Brokers Offer Predictions for Big Lots, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Big Lots in a report released on Sunday, July 11th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at $24,888,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 193.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 304,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $10,612,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth $15,210,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $9,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

