Bronson Point Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bronson Point Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises about 1.4% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $63.58. 74,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,901,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.94. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.36 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

