Bronson Point Management LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RL. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.46. 19,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.44.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

