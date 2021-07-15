Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Twelve Seas Investment Company is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one or more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Twelve Seas Investment Company is based in United Kingdom. “

NASDAQ:BROG opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.04. Brooge Energy has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brooge Energy stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 211,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Brooge Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates phase I facility that comprises 14 storage tanks with an aggregate geometric capacity of 399,324 cbm for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

