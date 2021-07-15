Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New $416,000 Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 97,038.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,485,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

LYB stock opened at $101.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

