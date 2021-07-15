Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,500 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WHR opened at $221.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.87. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.32.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.17.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

