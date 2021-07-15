Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,440,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,180 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $110,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.06. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $80.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

