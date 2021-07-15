Brown Advisory Inc. Has $545,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $509,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR opened at $169.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $106.13 and a 1-year high of $180.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.