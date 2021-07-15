Brown Advisory Inc. Has $702,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $58.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Esther Lee sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $505,128.00. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

