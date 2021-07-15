Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New $489,000 Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $413.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 536.37 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.21 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $367.10.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $15,142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 266,775 shares of company stock valued at $98,617,551. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

