Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 832 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,204 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,293.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,663 shares of company stock worth $7,908,458 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $116.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

