Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 789,249 Shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 98.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 789,249 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cardtronics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,820,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,854,000 after buying an additional 303,603 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cardtronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,272,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cardtronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,441,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cardtronics by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,384,000 after buying an additional 437,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Cardtronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $37,635.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,608,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $35,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,605,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CATM opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cardtronics plc has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $42.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.95.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cardtronics Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

