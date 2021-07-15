Brown Advisory Inc. Takes $391,000 Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Chatham Lodging Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,558,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 590,706 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 70.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after purchasing an additional 414,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

