Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.54 million. On average, analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $40.28 on Thursday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bryn Mawr Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.