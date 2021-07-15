Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bunzl from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bunzl from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

BZLFY opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $36.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.2182 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 3.82%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 46.92%.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

