Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives GBX 1,955 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,955 ($25.54).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRBY shares. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BNP Paribas raised Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of BRBY opened at GBX 2,060 ($26.91) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £8.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.22. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,137.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 42.50 ($0.56) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

