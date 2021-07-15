Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Down 3.5%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.86 and last traded at $26.86. 1,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 242,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price target on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of -26.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.18.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. The business had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter worth $6,918,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,238,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,598,000 after purchasing an additional 388,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 98,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

