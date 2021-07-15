Bytom (BTM) Achieves Market Cap of $79.85 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. In the last week, Bytom has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $79.85 million and approximately $11.00 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,691,161,350 coins and its circulating supply is 1,443,876,419 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

