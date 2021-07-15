Caas Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter worth $12,614,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter worth $745,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter worth $746,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,976,000.

Shares of KAIIU stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

