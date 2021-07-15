Caas Capital Management LP Invests $100,000 in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,835,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,997,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,129,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $371,000.

Shares of NVSAU stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

