Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 14.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot stock opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.66. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.49.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. Cabot’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

