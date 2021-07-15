Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Now Covered by Westpark Capital

Stock analysts at Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.52.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $138.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.94. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $97.27 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,277,670.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,574,622.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,982,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

